25-year-old woman killed in Oakland hills crash

A 25-year-old woman was killed Sunday in an early morning crash in the Oakland hills.

Oakland police were called out just before 5 a.m. to the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road after two cars crashed into each other.

Officers said a two-door red Infinity was traveling southbound when it struck a northbound, four-door, brown Honda.

Occupants of both cars sustained injuries. A 25-year-old female in a rear seat of the Honda sustained major injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to save her but she died at the scene.

Police said it was unknown Sunday whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.