25 years ago Selena performed record-breaking rodeo concert at the Houston Astrodome

article

Twenty-five years ago, on Feb. 26, 1995, Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed a record-breaking, sold-out rodeo show at the Houston Astrodome.

It was the last televised concert she ever performed.

A month later, she was murdered.

The iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performance brought in an audience of more than 61,000 people to the dome.

Selena wore the legendary purple jumpsuit to perform her hits like "Amor Prohíbido," "Como La Flor" and "Si Una Vez."

The Texas native also sang a disco medley which included "I Will Survive," "Funkytown" and "Last Dance."

Selena's family and the entertainment company Q Productions, announced earlier this year a “Selena XXV Veinticinco Años” tribute concert honoring her legacy.

It will be held May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.