27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area.

Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning.

KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees.

And plenty of people were bundling up to keep warm.

"The weather is unbelievable," said one woman. "I get up the same time each morning and ti hasn't been like this in a very long time. I feel like I'm in Chicago."



Several North Bay citiess, including Santa Rosa, Sonoma and San Rafael have opened warming centers for people to get out of the cold overnight.



BART also warned commuters there could be 20-minute delays in the morning because of icy weather conditions.