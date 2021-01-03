29-year-old father drowned at Sonoma County beach, two children missing

A 29-year-old father drowned Sunday at Blind Beach in Jenner. His two children, ages 4 and 6, are both missing and believed to be in the water.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Monte Rio fire protection district and surrounding first responders were dispatched to an ocean rescue at the beach, just south of Goat Rock and the mouth of the Russian River.

The fire dept was told that two children were seen in the massive waves.

When crews arrived, they located the father of the two children, a 29-year-old man who was undergoing CPR. The man was prounced dead at the scene at 3:05 p.m.

California State Beach lifeguards are patroling the beach in search of the two children.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.