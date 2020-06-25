29-year-old woman injured in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting, police investigating

article

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Tenderloin neighborhood that injured a 29-year-old woman.

The shooting happened in the evening near Turk and Jones streets. Police did not give a specific time for when it happened, but said the victim is in stable condition.

A daytime drive-by shooting on the same city block, but near the corner of Eddy and Leavenworth streets happened on Monday. Five men were injured when a van pulled up to a group of people standing on the sidewalk and someone inside the van wearing a mask opened fire.

Images of a suspect van were later released. Police said on Thursday that the van had been recovered by officers, but that the investigation was ongoing.

Police have not indicated if the two incidents are related.

Police on Twitter asked for anyone with any information on this incident or possible witnesses to contact them at their anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444.