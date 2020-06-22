San Francisco: 5 wounded in Tenderloin drive-by shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Tenderloin that left five men wounded Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street, between Turk and Eddy streets, less than a block away from the Tenderloin police station.

A witness says a gray van pulled up to a group of people standing outside of a residential hotel when someone in the van, wearing a black mask began shooting.

A woman holding her dog who witnessed the incident said everyone got down on the ground. She said she was scared, got her belongings off the ground and ran inside her home.

Police responded to the area on reports of a shooting where they initially found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. The four men were taken to a hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

A short while later, a fifth victim was found suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Police said that man declined medical assistance.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney told KTVU, “This sort of violence in our community is awful and terrifying. I’ve been in close touch with the police captain since the shooting, receiving updates about the condition of the victims, status of the investigation, and [am] supporting however I can.”

No arrests have been made. A suspect description wasn't immediately available.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with suspect information to come forward. They can call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. SFPD 200 374 833.

Bay City News reporter Daniel Montes contributed to this story.