2nd arrest made in San Francisco kidnapping of DoorDash driver's children

Police have made a second arrest in the kidnapping of a DoorDash driver's two children that resulted in an Amber Alert in San Francisco earlier this month.

German Morazan, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested in the city's Bayview District Wednesday afternoon San Francisco police said.

Officers said they spotted Morazan at Crisp Road and Quezada Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. and took him into custody without incident.

Morazan was booked into jail on two counts of kidnapping and child endangerment charges along with auto theft, robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

On Feb. 9 Erlin Romero, 25, the other suspect involved, was arrested near the same location. He faces similar charges.

There are no outstanding suspects involved in this incident.

The kidnapping gripped the community, but the children ages two and four were found safe within hours in the Bayview District after their father was carjacked while on the job in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Police have thanked the community for their vigilance on this case and for quickly responding with tips including on social media, regarding the stolen van with the children inside.