Suspect arrested in SF carjacking, abduction of kids

San Francisco police arrested a suspect in a carjacking and abduction of two children over the weekend that led to an Amber Alert and intense search for the kids, police said Wednesday

Erlin Romero, 25, was arrested Sunday and booked in San Francisco Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, unlawful taking of a vehicle and other crimes.

Police continued the search for a second suspect in the case.

It began 8:45 p.m. Saturday when a driver for DoorDash, Jeffrey Fang, got out of his Honda minivan to make a delivery on the 2100 block of Jackson Street, officials said.

Fang left the engine running while his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son waited in the vehicle.

When he returned, the suspect where in the minivan and after a brief struggle, drove off with his kids inside.

The abduction led to a widespread search around the city, with the California Highway Patrol issuing an Amber Alert and officers doing a block-by-block search for the minivan.

Then around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers out of Bayview station found the van on the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue with the children inside unharmed.

