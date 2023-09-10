2nd degree murder charge filed in August drive-by shooting

A man arrested in the shooting death of Jerald Clark in Oakland's Koreatown Northgate neighborhood last month is facing second-degree murder and other charges, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that 34-year-old Amadi Monroe shot Clark, 40, at 24th Street and Telegraph Avenue.

Monroe is accused of firing the shots from his vehicle, which also carried the dead body of his former girlfriend in the passenger seat, according to prosecutors.

He is facing several charges and special allegations, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree drive-by murder, robbery and evading an officer, according to jail records.

Monroe is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is scheduled to enter a plea on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

He has not yet been charged in the death of his former girlfriend, whose name wasn't released, because of "jurisdictional issues," according to the District Attorney's Office.