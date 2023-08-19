Man charged with murder of Oakland resident

A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in Oakland that occurred earlier this month, according to police.

Amadi Monroe was arrested for the homicide of Oakland resident Jerald Clark. Clark was found suffering gunshot wounds on Aug. 8 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of 25th Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Monroe was charged with murder and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Police didn't specify the relationship between Monroe and Clark.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.