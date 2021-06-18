2nd suspect sought in fatal shooting of 25-year-old driver in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek police say fatal shots were fired just before 11 p.m. Thursday. A man in one car fired multiple times into a white car, possibly a Mazda or Nissan, as the two vehicles were in the 1900 block of North California Boulevard near Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek.

"The victim vehicle ultimately the driver of that vehicle was shot, and is now deceased," said Walnut Creek acting police Capt. Andy Brown. "It seems to be there was some sort of altercation prior to the incident."

Walnut Creek police detectives spent the better part of the overnight hours processing the scene. Authorities say the victim is a 25-year-old man.

By Friday morning, the roadway was clear, but the investigation shifted roughly 10 miles away. Investigators say traffic camera video showed the suspect’s vehicle driving north, to Martinez.

A neighbor’s picture provided to KTVU showed activity around 7 a.m., as the Contra Costa County Central County SWAT team conducted a raid on Wawona Circle.

"We executed a search warrant at that address and did make one arrest out of that location. We’re still actively investigating this case. And so it’s possible other arrests could be made," said Brown.

Police officials say a second man is being sought, in connection with the killing.

Walnut Creek averages one homicide per year. There have been two so far this year, and the most recent one took place near a popular shopping destination.

"Anytime there’s a shooting in walnut creek it’s a concern for us. We take it very seriously. That’s why our investigators are working so tirelessly trying to apprehend the other involved parties," said Brown.

Police have not yet released suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Advertisement

Investigators urge anyone living near Wawona Circle in Martinez, or who may have seen anything on North California Blvd., to call Walnut Creek police.