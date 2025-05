A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the North Bay Friday, with its epicenter at The Geysers in Lake County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck the area around 5:35 p.m.

The earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers, USGS said.

According to USGS' "Did You Feel It?" survey, the quake was reportedly felt in some parts of Sonoma County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.