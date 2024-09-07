3 accused of running brothels in San Jose arrested

article

The Brief Three men accused of human trafficking were arrested in San Jose The trio is accused of running brothels at multiple residences in the city



A community coming together in forwarding tips has led to the arrest of three alleged human traffickers in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department reported the arrests of 34-year-old Naisong Tong, 60-year-old Guihua Tao, and 53-year-old Zhiqiang Liu on Thursday.

The trio is accused of operating brothels in the 200 block of Palacio Royal Circle, 700 block of Bonita Avenue, and 1100 block of Gifford Avenue.

While police raided the alleged brothels on Aug. 28, four adult human trafficking survivors were rescued, police said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 34-year-old Naisong Tong. Tong is accused of running a brothel in San Jose.

Police said they received multiple tips from the community, and their human trafficking task force investigated the accusations of residential brothels.

Tong and Tao were arrested the same day warrants were executed in San Jose. Liu was arrested Tuesday in San Jose.

All three were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for human trafficking. Tong and Tao have since been released, but Liu remains in custody at the Elmwood Men's Correctional Complex.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact SJPD's human trafficking task force at 4860@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 537-1224.