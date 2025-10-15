3-alarm fire raging in SF Marina district; 2 firefighters injured

article

A three-alarm fire raged in San Francisco's Marina district early Wednesday morning, injuring two firefighters who were taken to the hospital, the department said.

The fire broke out at 4:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Chestnut Street at a three-story building that is under construction.

San Francisco Fire Department Chief Dean Crispen said 145 firefighters were called to the scene, where the fire was heaviest on the second floor, as well as to a building on the left.

He said one of the firefighters fell from the third floor to the second floor, and the other firefighter fell through, too.

The extent of the firefighters' injuries were not immediately known.

Developing.