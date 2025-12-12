3-alarm fire rips through Tenderloin apartment building, displacing 45

San Francisco firefighters on Friday contained a three-alarm fire that tore through an apartment building in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, which displaced 45 residents.

Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said crews rescued several people and two cats, and no one was injured.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. in an older building at 50 Golden Gate Ave., where flames had erupted on the sixth floor of a residential building and already spread into the attic and roof, Baxter said.

Baxter said more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews contained the fire by 5:30 a.m. The department said the displaced residents were being sheltered in a Muni bus near the site. The American Red Cross has been called in to help them.

The cause of the fire remains to be determined.

Bay City News contributed to this report.