Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Oakland hills

Oakland Fire is reporting a residential fire at 6831 Aitken Drive in Oakland hills.

Officials said the blaze is currently a "three-alarm" fire and that three other homes are being impacted.

Fire officials ask people to avoid the area and to stay off of Shepherd Canyon Road, so emergency vehicles will be easily able to access the area.

No current injuries have been reported. Officials said there is also no current request for evacuation.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.