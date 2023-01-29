Expand / Collapse search

By O. Gloria Okorie
North Bay
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said.

Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.

Another woman in the main part of the home was able to escape and was not physically harmed. 

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors reportedly tried to extinguish the fire themselves with garden hoses.

Officials said multiple water tenders were ordered alongside additional engine companies to put out the fire. 

The identities of the two killed were not made known. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.