The Brief Three people were arrested for the abdication of a patient from a Novato health care facility, police said. The victim was under a conservatorship, though the suspects were not the conservators. The perpatrors tired to faudently obtain conservatorship for financial gain by kidnapping the victim.



Three suspects were arrested for allegedly abducting a patient from a Novato health care facility, police said.

Kidnapping plot

What we know:

Officers received a report last Saturday around 11 a.m. that three people entered the back of the facility, kidnapped a patient, and assaulted a nurse who tried to stop them, according to the Novato Police Department.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, but Marin County sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Motivated by financial gain

What they're saying:

Investigators found that the victim was under a conservatorship and that the suspects, who were not the conservators, attempted to fraudulently obtain conservatorship for financial gain by kidnapping the victim.

Authorities identified a fourth suspect, Krysta Boyle, 38, as evidence suggested she conspired with the other suspects to carry out the kidnapping.