3 arrested in abduction of patient from Novato health care facility
NOVATO, Calif. - Three suspects were arrested for allegedly abducting a patient from a Novato health care facility, police said.
Kidnapping plot
What we know:
Officers received a report last Saturday around 11 a.m. that three people entered the back of the facility, kidnapped a patient, and assaulted a nurse who tried to stop them, according to the Novato Police Department.
The suspects fled in a vehicle, but Marin County sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
Motivated by financial gain
What they're saying:
Investigators found that the victim was under a conservatorship and that the suspects, who were not the conservators, attempted to fraudulently obtain conservatorship for financial gain by kidnapping the victim.
Authorities identified a fourth suspect, Krysta Boyle, 38, as evidence suggested she conspired with the other suspects to carry out the kidnapping.
The Source: Novato Police Department