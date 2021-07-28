3 arrested after shooting near University Of The Pacific

Stockton police officers arrested three people after receiving reports of shots fired near the University of the Pacific campus Wednesday, police said.

Stockton police and University of the Pacific public safety officers responded to the area of Pacific Avenue and Dave Brubeck Way at 7:13 a.m. after receiving calls that shots were fired.

At the scene, University of the Pacific public safety officers arrested two people near the location of the shooting and found a pellet gun inside the suspects' vehicle. A third suspect was detained on an unrelated warrant.

Stockton police believe there was an altercation prior to the shooting.

University of the Pacific officials said the three people arrested were not affiliated with the university and there was no damage done to the university's property.

According to police, no injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.

More details on the shooting and suspects were not immediately available.