3 arrested in alleged gang-related slaying of 15-year-old Santa Rosa boy

article

A 23-year-old man and two teens have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa, that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, according to police.

The suspects involved in the June 16 killing are Anthony Vega-Rodriguez, 23, a 17-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. The incident took place at 5:39 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Corby Avenue.

Featured article

Upon arriving at the scene on the day of the shooting, officers discovered the victim, a 15-year-old boy, lying in the parking lot of the complex. Police said the boy was shot at least once and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said the apartment complex where the shooting occurred was known to officers as an area where rival gang members of the suspects lived.

Further investigation revealed that a group of young men, including the victim, were standing in the parking lot when someone opened fire on them, resulting in the boy's death. The suspect then fled the scene in an SUV.

Subsequently, Vega-Rodriguez and the two minors were arrested on charges including suspicion to commit murder, firearm enhancements, and counts related to their alleged involvement in a gang.