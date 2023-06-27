Police make several arrests related to homicides of two teens in Santa Rosa

article

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a deadly gang-related shooting over the weekend in Santa Rosa, police say.

Three minors – ages 14, 15, and 16, all of whom are Santa Rosa residents, were arrested in connection to the slaying of a 15-year-old boy, only identified by friends as "Felix". Police said the 14-year-old is the shooter.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said detectives carried out a search warrant in connection to Saturday night's shooting on Blacksmith Way. The warrant was executed on Monday on the 500 block of Southwood Drive in Santa Rosa. Detectives were assisted by SWAT and crisis negotiators, police said. The three minor suspects were arrested on homicide charges. Police said detectives are working with the Sonoma County District Attorney about possible gang enhancements in this case.

Police had said the violence broke out when two groups of males in their teens and early 20s got into an argument on Blacksmith Way near Arrowhead Drive. At least one person from each group pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police. A gun was found underneath the victim's body.

The victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital Sunday night. He died overnight at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in a June 16 gang-related fatal shooting on Corby Avenue, police arrested the suspected shooter, Kobi Benjamin, 21, of Santa Rosa. Detectives in that case said Benjamin fled to Las Vegas and was staying at a residence. Santa Rosa P.D. worked with Las Vegas Metro Police Department to arrest Benjamin. He was booked into a Las Vegas jail on a homicide warrant.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the shooting at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Corby Avenue. Authorities said rival gang members are known to live at the housing complex.

"Benjamin will be extradited to Sonoma County in the coming weeks. There are no outstanding suspects in this case," Santa Rosa P.D. said.

Police had initially arrested three suspects in that case last week.

