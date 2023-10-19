3 arrested in connection to Father's Day shootout in San Francisco

Police arrested three people in connection with a rolling gun battle that took place along the Embarcadero near Pier 39 on Father's Day that injured six people, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday.

Police say they seized four assault-style rifles and 13 handguns at six locations during the searches across four counties on Wednesday. One suspect allegedly involved in the shooting, Richard Tuiasosopo, was already in custody for an alleged parole violation after a car burglary conviction in Oakland.

Xavier Pittman and a minor whose name will not be released were also taken into custody.

"This investigation is not over," San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said. "We want to bring people into custody who are wreaking havoc in the city."

Pittman was charged with conspiracy and car burglary by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Pittman previously had a run-in with police in 2021 that led to a shooting; he later received an apology from the police chief for the injury he sustained.

The shooting happened on June 18, when police were called to the area of Beach and Stockton streets on reports of a white Infiniti sedan and black Chevy SUV exchanging gunfire.

The gunfire and resulting chaos injured six people, including a 48-year-old man who was cut by shattered glass. A 10-year-old girl was allegedly struck by the white sedan as she crossed Embarcadero at Kearny Street. A 16-year-old was also hit by the black SUV at the same intersection, according to authorities.

Three cars were also hit by bullets.

The black SUV crashed before coming to a stop, and police were able to detain two occupants inside. Both were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. However, the occupants of the white sedan fled the scene.

The white Infiniti was later spotted in Oakland engulfed in flames. Police say they were able to identify the occupants of the white Infiniti to be members of an auto burglary crew. The group is believed to have been on an auto burglary spree before the shooting occurred, according to SFPD.

SFPD worked with the Richmond Police Department, Vallejo Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as the South San Francisco Police Department. Scott said police will continue to investigate the shooting.

"I want this message to be clear. You know, I know it took us a few months to do this, but most of the people that we come in contact with, it's not just a single crime," Scott said.

Police are still searching for information related to the vehicle that fled the scene. Anyone who has knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.