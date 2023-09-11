3 arrested in San Jose after shooting, police chase and discarded guns

article

San Jose police arrested three men on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting earlier this month, which preceded police chase and the suspects throwing guns out the window.

Public Information Officer Steve Aponte said the arrests of Fernando Landeros-Noriega, 41, of San Jose; Carlos Garcia-Hernandez, 32, of East Palo Alto; and Jesus Arreola-Rodriguez, 24, of East Palo Alto came after two men were shot on Sept. 6.

That's when police were called out to the 100 block of West Alma Avenue and found two men who been shot at least one time each.

They were taken to the hospital and survived, police said.

Police said three suspects fled that shooting scene in a dark sedan, which police chased.

During that chase, two guns were thrown from the suspect vehicle, police said.

The chase ended in East Palo Alto, where two suspects were taken into custody, and a third barricaded himself in a nearby home.

The San Jose Police MERGE Unit and East Palo Alto police eventually took the third man into custody.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, weapons violations, and reckless felony evading.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 at the San José Police Assaults Unit via email: 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

Two guns discarded by suspects. Photo: San Jose police



