3 auto burglary suspects charged by San Francisco D.A.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday, announced felony charges against three auto burglary suspects for participating in a string of incidents along the Embarcadero and in North Beach.

Suspects Tomiko Miller, Deshawn Patton, and Michael Menifee-Patton were all charged with four counts of second degree burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of resisting arrest, among other charges, according to a press release from the D.A.'s office. The D.A.'s office did not give a specific timeline of when these incidents occurred.

Officers observed the suspects breaking into victims' cars and arrested them, Boudin's office said.

"Auto burglaries have plagued this city for far too many years; I will do everything in my power to put an end to this scourge. I have a simple message for auto burglars: if you get arrested you will be held accountable," said Boudin.

The D.A. said one of the suspects was involved in the looting of the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square last November. Miller is facing felony charges for that high-profile incident that made national headlines, often times to further promote the ‘lawless San Francisco’ narrative on conservative media, which had by then reached its tipping point.

Also in that case, Miller was released by a judge on GPS monitoring despite the D.A.'s request that he be held while the case was pending. The D.A.'s office said Miller allegedly cut off his ankle monitor before his arrest on auto burglary charges.

"Our office will once again ask the court for detention in this case and hope that the court will reevaluate its prior ruling and now order Mr. Miller to be held in custody pending trial," said Boudin.

The D.A.'s office is asking all three auto-burglary suspects to be held in detention

The auto burglaries case is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

