SFPD: Gunshot victim 'interrupted' auto burglary

San Francisco police were investigating a shooting that happened as the victim tried to stop two men who had broken into his car in the South of Market neighborhood, investigators said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 9th Street last Thursday, where they located a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid, and he was then rushed to a hospital for injuries police described as non-life threatening.

Investigators said the shooting happened as the victim interrupted two people who had broken into his car.

"During the confrontation, the victim was shot by the suspect," police said.

The suspects got away with personal items from the victim's vehicle, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made. Investigators described the perpetrators as two men between the ages of 20-30 years old.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips can be left anonymously.