3 easy Super Bowl recipes
Easy Super Bowl recipes by Chef Francisco Lopez, Jr. of Charlie Palmer Steak Napa
Truffle Mac & Cheese
-1C Cooked Pasta
-2T. Bechamel
-4C. Milk
-2C White Cheddar
-1/2 oz Minced Truffle
-1t. Truffle Oil
1/2C of water to bind it
Mix it all together & bake
Hot Wings
-4 oz house hot sauce or sauce of desire
-10 each wing (fried)
-2 oz. Ranch
-3 oz. celery sticks (batons)
-3 oz Carrot Sticks (batons)
Angus Beef Sliders
3 -2oz Angus Beef Sliders ( grilled or seared)
3 each Brioche Slider Buns
3 each Tomato Confit
2 oz. Romaine Chiffonade
1 oz chipotle Aioli (for each slider)
Put all together like you would a burger and enjoy