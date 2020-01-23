Expand / Collapse search

3 easy Super Bowl recipes

Recipes
Easy Super Bowl Recipes from Charlie Palmer Steak

Mike Mibach checks out how Charlie Palmer Steak in Napa makes Game Day food.

Easy Super Bowl recipes by Chef Francisco Lopez, Jr. of Charlie Palmer Steak Napa

 

Truffle Mac & Cheese

-1C Cooked Pasta

-2T. Bechamel

-4C. Milk

-2C White Cheddar

-1/2 oz Minced Truffle

-1t. Truffle Oil

1/2C of water to bind it

 

Mix it all together & bake 

 

Hot Wings

-4 oz house hot sauce or sauce of desire

-10 each wing (fried)

-2 oz. Ranch

-3 oz. celery sticks (batons)

-3 oz Carrot Sticks (batons)

 

Angus Beef Sliders

 

3 -2oz Angus Beef Sliders ( grilled or seared)

3 each Brioche Slider Buns

3 each Tomato Confit

2 oz. Romaine Chiffonade

1 oz chipotle Aioli (for each slider)

 

Put all together like you would a burger and enjoy 


 

 