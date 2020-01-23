3 easy Super Bowl recipes

Easy Super Bowl recipes by Chef Francisco Lopez, Jr. of Charlie Palmer Steak Napa

Truffle Mac & Cheese

-1C Cooked Pasta

-2T. Bechamel

-4C. Milk

-2C White Cheddar

-1/2 oz Minced Truffle

-1t. Truffle Oil

1/2C of water to bind it

Mix it all together & bake

Hot Wings

-4 oz house hot sauce or sauce of desire

-10 each wing (fried)

-2 oz. Ranch

-3 oz. celery sticks (batons)

-3 oz Carrot Sticks (batons)

Angus Beef Sliders

3 -2oz Angus Beef Sliders ( grilled or seared)

3 each Brioche Slider Buns

3 each Tomato Confit

2 oz. Romaine Chiffonade

1 oz chipotle Aioli (for each slider)

Put all together like you would a burger and enjoy



