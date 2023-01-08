Expand / Collapse search
3 hurt after plane makes emergency landing on Nevada highway

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:20PM
FOX TV Digital Team
planehighway article

Credit: Nevada State Police

LAS VEGAS - Nevada State Police said at least three people were hurt when a plane made an emergency landing on a highway Saturday. 

Authorities said around 9:40 a.m. local time, the 2-seater Diamond DA20 started experiencing mechanical issues and had to land. 

The plane landed on U.S. 95 southbound at Lee Canyon.

However, the plane's wing struck a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan and the two plane's occupants were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 