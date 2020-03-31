3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Marin County, 6 additional cases

At least three other people have died from novel coronavirus and six new cases were reported in Marin County as of Monday afternoon, county health officials said.

The county posted its latest update at 5:30 p.m. showing 99 people in the region have COVID-19, and that four people have died since the pandemic started.

Per laboratory results, people in the county between 50-64 years of age have 36 COVID-19 cases, 27 people older than 65 years old have the illness, 21 people from 35-49 have it, 11 people from 19-34 tested positive and four people from 0-18 are infected.

Proportionally, men account for 60 percent of the county's novel coronavirus cases and women 40 percent.