3 people found dead in Marin County home: sheriff

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The Brief Authorities say someone inside the home, located on Strawberry Circle, called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, reporting shots had been fired. The home is located in the unincorporated area of Strawberry in Marin County, off of Tiburon Boulevard. There is no threat to the community, according to the sheriff's office.



Three people were found dead Sunday evening inside a home near Mill Valley, the Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Authorities say someone inside the home, located on Strawberry Circle, called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, reporting shots had been fired.

The home is located in the unincorporated area of Strawberry in Marin County, off of Tiburon Boulevard.

3 people found inside Strawberry Circle home

What we know:

When deputies arrived at the home, they discovered three deceased individuals, according to Miguel Almaguer, spokesperson for the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Almaguer was not able to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, nor the connection between the three victims.

No threat to community: sheriff

Local perspective:

However, there is no threat to the community, he said.

The sheriff's department is expected to remain in the neighborhood through the evening to investigate.

The three victims have not been publicly identified.