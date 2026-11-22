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The Brief Marin County Sheriff's Office about 1:35 a.m. "observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed" near Atherton and Armstrong avenues. The driver of the suspect vehicle began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37, prompting deputies to terminate the pursuit. Minutes later, authorities found that the suspect vehicle had collided with another vehicle traveling in the proper direction on eastbound Highway 37.



A suspect died in a wrong-way crash on Highway 37 in Novato on Sunday morning after allegedly fleeing from authorities at high speeds.

Deputies spot speeder

Marin County Sheriff's Office about 1:35 a.m. "observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed" near Atherton and Armstrong avenues, according to a department statement.

"As the vehicle turned from eastbound Atherton Avenue onto southbound Armstrong Avenue, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren," the sheriff’s department said. "The driver failed to yield and fled at high speeds through city streets, recklessly crossing traffic divider lines and running stop signs before entering westbound Highway 37."

The driver of the suspect vehicle began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37, prompting deputies to terminate the pursuit.

Coming across the crash:

Minutes later, authorities found that the suspect vehicle had collided with another vehicle traveling in the proper direction on eastbound Highway 37.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died due to injuries sustained in the collision. Their name was not released.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle and the driver of the other car were also injured, but the sheriff’s department said they are both expected to survive.