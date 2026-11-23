The Brief A combination of King Tides, warm El Niño waters, and an incoming storm could push tides to nearly 10 feet at SFO on Tuesday and Wednesday, threatening low-lying runways. Crews at SFO and OAK are clearing drainage areas, checking pump stations, staging sandbags, and deploying portable flood barriers to protect airfield infrastructure. Airport officials are conducting regular perimeter inspections to avoid runway closures, while advising Thanksgiving travelers to check flight statuses with their airlines before leaving home.



Airport officials at SFO are bracing for a challenging week of Thanksgiving travel as the National Weather Service warns of extreme coastal flooding.

Forecasters say a dangerous trifecta of King Tides, warm El Niño waters, and an incoming storm system could create severe inundation along the bay shore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A dangerous trifecta

Both SFO and Oakland International Airport sit on low-lying land directly along the San Francisco Bay, making them uniquely vulnerable to rising water levels.

"Those airports are both low-lying infrastructure in the coastal flood warning, and that’s exactly what we warn about is inundation to these coastal infrastructure areas," said Dylan Flynn, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It’s just very shallow, so it doesn’t take much for the water to topple over the elevation of those runways. In fact, if there was no mitigation, we would expect water all the way up to the runways on both airports."

Tides expected to top seawalls at SFO

At SFO, tides are projected to surge to nearly 10 feet, roughly two feet higher than some sections of the airport’s existing seawall.

Outside the terminal, travelers eyeing the bay shore expressed shock at the potential water levels.

"That’s crazy to think about," said Sunnyvale resident Amanda Devine. "I don’t think I’ve ever thought about water going over a flood wall like that severely. Will they close the runway or anything like that?"

Airports deploy flood defenses

Both SFO and OAK have cleared drainage systems, inspected pump stations, and staged sandbags in high-risk zones.

At OAK, officials said crews recently completed work on a raised perimeter dike to help hold back bay waters.

At SFO crews have prepositioned portable flood barriers along vulnerable sections of the seawall.

"The SFO Airside Operations team will conduct regular inspections of the airfield perimeter, taxiways, runways and vehicle service roads to identify any flooding or standing water and will coordinate alternatives as needed," SFO officials said in a statement.

While airport officials say their preparation work should help keep operations running smoothly, anyone scheduled to fly on Tuesday or Wednesday is urged to check directly with their airline for potential delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.