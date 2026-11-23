The Brief Video circulating on social media appears to show federal immigration enforcement activity near 87th Avenue and E Street in Oakland. Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee accused federal agents of escalating the situation by using smoke bombs, chemical spray, and physical force against onlookers. The city has been in contact with the families of two people arrested by federal agents during the incident.



A video circulating on social media appears to show federal immigration enforcement activity in Oakland on Sunday, prompting sharp criticism from Mayor Barbara Lee.

ICE activity in Oakland

What the video shows:

According to Lee, onlookers spotted six federal vehicles in the area of 87th Avenue and E Street and began taking pictures of the apparent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Lee accused federal agents of escalating the situation by deploying smoke bombs and chemical spray while pushing people away from the scene. The video was posted by @StopICEnet.

"ICE is not wanted in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department does not cooperate with ICE, and I am profoundly grateful to our residents for standing together to protect our neighbors," the mayor said in a statement.

The Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership, which is a rapid-response network of immigrant advocates, reviewed video footage and is in contact with the families of people who made contact with ICE to ensure they are connected with legal support, the mayor's office said.

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ACILEP said at least one person was reportedly arrested by ICE. Another person was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Dublin, the nonprofit said.

"We are witnessing a disturbing and unacceptable surge in aggressive ICE operations," said Lee on social media. "Federal agents have no business terrorizing our neighborhoods or bringing violence into spaces where Oakland families live and work."

The mayor also stated that the city has been in contact with the families of two people who were arrested by federal agents during the encounter.

ICE statement

KTVU has reached out to ICE for a statement regarding the incident, but the agency has not yet responded.

In a prior statement, however, about respecting ICE-free zones and arrests at the Santa Rita Jail, the Department of Homeland Security said "ICE enforces the law 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in all 50 states, including in California. No sanctuary politicians are going to stop that."