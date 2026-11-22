The Brief California Highway Patrol logs show a crash was reported about 12:50 a.m. on the westbound side of the bridge A Caltrans tow truck was parked on the side of the road when a gray SUV crashed into it from behind. All lanes of the westbound side of the Bay Bridge were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the collision.



A fatal crash shut down the westbound side of the Bay Bridge for several hours on Sunday morning.

Early morning crash

California Highway Patrol logs show the crash was reported about 12:50 a.m. on the westbound side of the bridge near the Yerba Buena Island off-ramp.

The CHP said a Caltrans tow truck was parked on the side of the road when a gray SUV crashed into it from behind.

A Caltrans employee who was inside of the truck exited the vehicle and began providing CPR to someone inside the SUV, the CHP said.

At least two people involved in the collision were taken to hospitals for treatment, and one was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not specify the nature of their injuries or which vehicle they occupied.

Bridge reopens:

All lanes of the westbound side of the Bay Bridge were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the collision.

The lanes were reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.