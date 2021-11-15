3 people shot at 'peaceful vigil' in Antioch

Three people were shot at what Antioch police described as a "peaceful vigil" at Hillcrest Park on Sunday evening.

Police were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane, where someone fired into a large crowd.

The victims were identified as a 17-year-old, a 23-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman.

All three were transported to local hospitals with what officials described in a statement as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they haven't identified any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Antioch police at (925) 778-2441, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.