3 rescued in South Bay boating accident, 2 injured

San Jose firefighters and emergency crews rescued three people following a boating accident Saturday at the Alviso Marina at the southern tip of San Francisco Bay.

Reports of the accident came in around 3:30 p.m., and upon arrival, crews found the group's boat had capsized.

A San Jose Fire Department spokesperson said two of the three boaters sustained injuries from the crash.

The marina is within San Jose's city limits.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

ALSO: Bodies recovered of 3 men who drowned trying to save child in Sacramento Delta