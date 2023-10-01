3 stabbed in downtown San Francisco assault, police say

article

Three people were stabbed, and one person was assaulted, when a man attacked them in downtown San Francisco Sunday morning.

SFPD said they responded to an assault near Market and Battery at approximately 7:45 a.m., and around the same time they received reports of a stabbing near 4th and Market Streets, authorities said.

A man police believe was responsible for the assault and the stabbings was detained.

All four adult victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The attacks will be investigated further, and anyone with information should call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

