3 suspects nabbed after man beaten, forced into trunk of car in Union City

article

A 28-year-old man told police he woke up in a creek bed after being beaten unconscious on Monday, following a fight in Union City with suspects who were later arrested.

Officers responded to reports of a fight about 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, where a possible gunshot was also reported.

Witnesses told police that the victim had been involved in an altercation with two men who allegedly forced him into the trunk of a car and drove away.

While detectives were at the scene, they learned that the victim was at a local hospital.

The victim said that after he woke up in the creek, he was picked up and taken to a hospital by a good Samaritan. He was treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in leg after confronting catalytic converter thieves in Castro Valley

Detectives identified the suspects, with the assistance of Newark and Fremont police. The car used in the alleged kidnapping was stolen during a carjacking earlier in the day on Monday in Fremont.

On Tuesday, Fremont detectives located three suspects in the case: Kenneth Hayes, 38, of Fremont, Tyler Perea, 21, a transient, and Anthony Lankford, 22, of Fremont. They were taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping.

The suspects and victim knew each other and the fight was over an ongoing dispute, Union City Police Sgt. Jean Jimenez said Wednesday.