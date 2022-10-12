Man shot in leg after confronting catalytic converter thieves in Castro Valley

article

A man attempting to stop a catalytic converter theft in Castro Valley early Wednesday morning was shot during the confrontation.

The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue where officers found a man with two gunshot wounds to the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

According to police, four suspects were trying to steal the man's catalytic convertor and shot him when confronted.

The suspects escaped in a silver 4-door sedan.

As the suspects fled the area, a patrol unit located a vehicle matching the description on Interstate 580 at 150th Avenue toward Oakland. The Deputy trailed the vehicle onto eastbound Highway 24 where he was eventually joined by California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the pursuit ensued when the driver failed to yield, authorities said.

The pursuit ended the Interstate 680 split as officers couldn't determine which way the vehicle went.

Officers were later notified of a solo vehicle collision in Walnut Creek at the intersection of Treat and Buskirk, where four suspects ran from the vehicle.

The suspects are still at large.

Deputies took possession of the suspect vehicle and found the trunk filled with cut catalytic converters.