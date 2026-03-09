Expand / Collapse search

3 teens missing from San Leandro: Ebony Alert

By
Published  March 9, 2026 5:48am PDT
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
Ebony Alert: Three missing San Leandro teens

Three teens in San Leandro haven't been seen since Friday night and an Ebony Alert has been issued for them. 

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating three missing teenagers.

An Ebony Alert has been issued for Kaliyah Jones, 17, London Scott, 15, and Xyer Thomas, 16.

The three were last seen Friday night near 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street in San Leandro, deputies said. Authorities said the teens had made plans to go somewhere together and have not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Missing PersonsSan Leandro