3 teens missing from San Leandro: Ebony Alert

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating three missing teenagers.

An Ebony Alert has been issued for Kaliyah Jones, 17, London Scott, 15, and Xyer Thomas, 16.

The three were last seen Friday night near 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street in San Leandro, deputies said. Authorities said the teens had made plans to go somewhere together and have not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.