3 Vallejo elementary schools will close at end of year.

The Brief Vallejo school leaders announced Wednesday that three elementary schools will close at the end of the current school year as the district moves to address budget shortfalls. Highland Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Pennycook Elementary schools will close. The district also announced $32 million in other budget cuts, a significant portion of which will involve staff reductions.



Vallejo school leaders announced Wednesday that three elementary schools will close at the end of the current school year as the district moves to address budget shortfalls.

The Vallejo City Unified School District said Highland Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Pennycook Elementary schools will shut down after the school year ends.

District officials said the closures are part of broader cost-saving measures needed to balance the budget, citing rising operational costs and declining student enrollment. School leaders have discussed the possibility of closures for months.

Last year, the school board voted to close another elementary school and a middle school, the district said.

School board President John Fox said the decisions followed an extensive review process.

"No board member takes these decisions lightly," Fox said in a statement. "We carefully examined years of data, listened to our community, and weighed our responsibility to maintain stability in this district for the long term."

In addition to the school closures, the district announced $32 million in other budget cuts, a significant portion of which will involve staff reductions.

All the changes will take effect at the end of the school year.