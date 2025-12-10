Thief steals more than $1,000 worth of Disney Christmas decorations from San Jose home

article

The Brief The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that the homeowner reported that their decorations were stolen just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 3. The SJPD did not share the total value of the items stolen, but the homeowner told KTVU that they cost more than $1,000. San Jose police said the suspect is still outstanding.



A thief stole hundreds of dollars worth of Disney-themed Christmas decorations from in front of a San Jose home, and authorities are on the lookout.

The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that the homeowner, Amanda Steele, reported that her and her partner’s decorations were stolen just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Doorbell security camera footage shared by Steele showed a figure in a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering making several trips onto the property in order to steal the decorations.

The SJPD did not share the total value of the items stolen, but Steele told KTVU that they cost more than $1,000.

"This guy is a literal Grinch. He stole our Christmas," Steele told KTVU. "Some of those are collector’s items you can’t buy anymore."

San Jose police said the suspect is still outstanding. No further information was available.