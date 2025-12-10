Legendary coach John Beam honored with memorial walk at Laney College

article

Scores of mourners held a memorial walk for legendary football coach John Beam at Laney College in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon.

The memorial event, titled "Light the Path, Light the Field: A Luminaria Walk Honoring the Legacy of Coach John Beam," began on Thursday at 4 p.m. Laney Bistro, with the mourners heading to the college’s Eagles Stadium.

Organizers said the memorial walk is intended to reflect the journey that Beam traveled with generations of students during his time at Laney College.

The backstory:

Beam, 66, was shot on Nov. 13 at the Laney College fieldhouse, where the school's athletic facilities are housed. He died the next day.

The 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., was arrested the same day as the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court to enter a plea on Tuesday.