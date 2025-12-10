Nonprofit There With Care hoping to raise more funds to help families of sick children

The Brief There With Care, a Bay Area nonprofit organization, says they're dealing with a perfect storm of greater need and fewer resources. Inflation, plus cuts to other social services, have left the nonprofit short $250,000. The organization is hopeful some generous donors will step forward to help them provide for families this holiday season.



A local nonprofit that helps the families of critically sick children, is asking for some help of their own.

There With Care says they're dealing with a perfect storm of greater need and fewer resources. And they're hopeful some generous donations will keep them from needing to cut back.

What they're saying:

Since July, 6-year-old Postino Ware Junior and his dad have been at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital hoping for a new heart.

"We're here waiting. He's been added to the list. We're just waiting in God's hands," said the boy's dad, Postino Ware Senior.

Postino Junior was born with a heart defect and while he waits for a transplant, his father won't leave his side. He sleeps at the hospital too. But that means he isn't working right now.

"It's very hard. It's stressful. It's breathtaking. With me not working, I can be here with him bedside," said Postino Sr. "I can give him guidance. Give him good spirits. Come on we got to keep going."

That's where There with Care comes in. The non-profit helps families of sick children with basic necessities: everything from gas cards to groceries.

"It's a huge burden on families, so when we can step in and provide food, groceries, toiletries, sometimes if we can provide rent or utility assistance for them, it's just a huge relief to them," said Director of Programs for There With Care Lisa Scheidecker.

But for all the help they provide, There with Care could use a little help of their own. They say this year the whole non-profit ecosystem is struggling.

Time of need:

"We are seeing families with fewer resources with the cutbacks in food security programs from our partners. We have had to find unique ways to help support our families through purchasing of food since we can't rely so much on what's coming into the food banks," said Kathy Hansen Sweeney, executive director of There With Care.

They say inflation, plus cuts to other social services have left them short $250,000. So they’re reaching out to donors and volunteers for help.

"We really just rely on going back to them for more support to help bridge the gap of what the families need without having to cut back on what we provide," said Hansen Sweeney.

In fact, they hope to add services like more aid with rent and utilities. Today they paid a visit to the Wares, who got food, gifts and a morale boost.

"Every time it's let us know if you need anything. Don't be afraid to call and I love that about them. I love that. I'm glad they're here," said Ware Senior.

What's next:

The holidays are especially challenging for many of these families and There With Care says they'll continue to meet their needs. They're just hopeful some generous donors will step forward to help them do it.

You can click here to help There with Care: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/deepneed/