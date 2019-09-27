3 wounded in shooting near Richmond De Anza H.S.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Three people were wounded in a shooting near De Anza High School in Richmond Friday night. %INLINE%

Richmond police said they were investigating the shooting at the 3300 block of Morningside Drive and to avoid the area.

Initial reports indicate two of the victims were seriously wounded and the third suffered minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

A football game was scheduled on campus, located at 5000 Valley View Road, earlier in the evening.%INLINE%

It is not known if there was any suspect information available. KTVU has reached out to Richmond Police Department who confirmed the shooting was either at or near the school. They will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. %INLINE%