3-year-old behind wheel of truck that killed toddler in California: police

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident over the weekend at a gas station near Sacramento.

Woodland police said the toddler died after being hit by a truck, where officers say they found a 3-year-old behind the wheel.

The driver had left the truck running as he stepped away on Saturday to go into the gas station.

"The 3-year-old that was in a car safety seat in the back of the vehicle got out of their safety seat somehow and then the vehicle started moving and rolled into the location that collided with the toddler," said Richard Towle of the Woodland Police Department.

As of Tuesday, no charges were filed.

Many came together to support the grieving toddler's family, who were at the gas station setting up a food truck.

Another food truck owner is donating all of his earnings to help the family during this tragedy.

