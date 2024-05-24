30 arrested over prostitution-related crimes in past 2 weeks in San Francisco

article

The San Francisco Police Department said that 30 people were arrested in its eight nights of operations against crimes related to prostitution.

From May 8 to Sunday, police operated in the areas of Shotwell Street between 18th and 21st Streets, and in the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 18th Street. The arrests were made at various locations but originated from these two areas, police said.

Out of 30 adults arrested, 17 were caught paying for sexual acts while the rest were nabbed for accepting money for sexual acts, police alleged.

Investigators said 10 of the arrested were from San Francisco.