$30M SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in North Bay

The Brief A jackpot SuperLotto Plus ticket valued at $30 million was sold at My Goods Market in Cotati. The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday. California Lottery officials have not said whether the lucky winner has come forward.



A winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $30 million was sold at a Cotati convenience store, according to the California Lottery.

Winning jackpot numbers

What we know:

The jackpot ticket was sold at My Good Market, located at 8510 Gravenstein Highway, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 3, 13, 17, 23, and 25, with a Mega number of 24.

The lottery has not announced whether a winner has come forward to claim the $30 million prize.

Previous lottery wins

Local perspective:

The Bay Area has seen a few lucky winners recently. Joel McCauley won $7.5 million from a scratcher ticket in Mountain View.

McCauley said he stopped at his favorite store, Liquor, Tobacco & More on Rengstorff Avenue, as he normally does, and purchased a 2025 Scratchers game ticket. The purchase price for each ticket is $25.

McCauley did a quick scan of the game inside the store to see if he won anything.

"At first, I thought it was $7,500," he was quoted as saying by the California Lottery.

That would have been a sizable win in itself, but after he got outside and back into his truck, McCauley decided to take a look at his ticket again, this time using the California Lottery app on his phone to scan the scratcher.

"That’s when he discovered he had actually won the top prize in the 2025 game, an astonishing $7.5 million!" state lottery officials said.