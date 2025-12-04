3,000 West Contra Costa Unified School District teachers, staff to go on strike

The Brief About 3,000 teachers and staff in the West Contra Costa Unified School District went on strike Thursday. The teachers union is seeking a 5% salary increase, while the district has offered 3% — the amount recommended by a state-appointed mediator. All schools and campuses will remain open, district officials said. Students will have access to supervision and meals, though families were warned the day will be far from normal.



About 3,000 teachers and staff in the West Contra Costa Unified School District went on strike Thursday, with members of two unions expected to picket as contract negotiations with the district remain at a standstill.

All schools and campuses will remain open, district officials said. Students will have access to supervision and meals, though families were warned the day will be far from normal.

On Wednesday, teachers stood outside campuses distributing flyers and speaking with parents about why they voted to strike after talks with the district broke down. Pay and health care remain the key issues.

The teachers union is seeking a 5% salary increase, while the district has offered 3% — the amount recommended by a state-appointed mediator. District leaders say they cannot afford the higher raise, pointing to a $17 million budget deficit.

Some educators argue the district’s financial struggles stem from misplaced spending priorities.

"Our district spends 15% of their entire budget on consultants," said second grade teacher Sarah Ball. "Districts around us spend 5% to 8% … they need to reprioritize their budget."

Parents expressed worry about the impact on students. "I understand why the teachers are doing it," said Vanessa Kittelson of Hercules. "The whole situation is very nerve-wracking to me."

In addition to roughly 1,500 teachers, members of the district’s Teamsters union — representing food service, maintenance, facilities and para-professional staff — also went on strike Wednesday. The group rejected a tentative agreement with the district earlier this week.

District officials said students who do not wish to cross picket lines may sign up for independent study to avoid an unexcused absence.