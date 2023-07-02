33-year-old man is found shot in Russian Hill neighborhood

article

A 33-year-old man was found shot about 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the area of Grant Avenue and Pacific Street, San Francisco police said.

The victim was treated by police and San Francisco Fire Department paramedics at the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Kathryn Winters said.

The shooting location is on the edge of the Russian Hill neighborhood near North Beach.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.



















