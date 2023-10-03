Image 1 of 2 ▼ More than 41,000 cannabis plants and 1,800 pounds of processed marijuana were allegedly found in an Oakland warehouse on September 28, 2023 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials. From: KTVU FOX 2

Officials raided an Oakland warehouse that allegedly contained more than 41,000 cannabis plant sand almost a ton of processed marijuana, authorities said.

In all, the plants and pot were worth almost $37 million, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. That makes it one of the largest cannabis busts this year in the Bay Area, the department said.

Three guns were confiscated too.

"No one was arrested, but suspects were interviewed," spokesperson Janice Mackey said in an email.

The warehouse had 41,082 plants and 1,841 of processed pot when wildlife officials entered the Adeline Street building in an industrial area of West Oakland on Sept. 28, the department said.

The retail value of the drugs was $36,930,300, the wildlife department said.

It's unclear what led officials to target the warehouse.